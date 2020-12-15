Health department says you should celebrate holidays with people in your house

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department wants you to celebrate the holidays safely.

Health officials recommend that you only celebrate with those in your household or virtually with your family.

They say celebrating with those who do not live with you can increase COVID-19 chances.

"That's just important to remember. We didn't have a huge spike from Thanksgiving, but we're hopeful that was because people are cautious and did the right thing," Roni Elder, from the health department said.

The health department adds that if you are living with any COVID-19 symptoms, do not participate in any in-person festivities.