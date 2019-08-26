Clear

Health department looking at new regulations for food trucks

The regulations follow a boom in demand for food trucks in Knox County.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was a rainy day in Vincennes. But that rain couldn't keep Little Houston's away from the river walk.

Clarence Line says, "Smoking has been a hobby of mine and a passion."

It may have started out as a hobby...but Line's passion has turned into big business.

Line says, "This years been a great change for us. Since we've took on the event here we've added other events. There's one in Washington also and that's been good for us."

Food truck night has been good for residents and truck owners alike. However, the health department says they are working to keep up.

Sanitarian Madeline Moon explains, "I do have about 95 permits that I have issued for this year for events and other mobile units. So with that, we normally had maybe thirty that would come into the county during the year."

Policy will layout deadlines for trucks and event coordinators.

Moon says, "So when these special events are held where they're going to have you know music and activities but then they're going to have food vendors as well we need to know about that in advance so that we can make sure that we are able to inspect those events and we know who is going to be there."

Policy will also make sure food trucks are preparing their food in a licensed commissary. Meaning food is prepped in a safe environment. Line says those regulations should be no problem for his truck.

Line explains, "We are extremely particular about our cleanliness, about our food preparation, and keeping it up to code."

