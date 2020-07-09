Pandemic still a concern as executions start next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Local health leaders are saying many of the new cases in Vigo County are coming from people who have traveled.

And with the first execution is scheduled to start next Monday, some are worried people traveling in and out of the prison could cause the virus to spread.

We received documents from the prison saying anyone who enters will have their temperatures checked.

They will also have to wear a mask.

The paperwork notes that social distancing may not be feasible because the spaces are so small.

Outside the prison, demonstrators will need to wear masks.

They're also subject to screenings.

We spoke with Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department.

She said right now the number of positive cases in Vigo County is 242.

The majority of the new cases have come from people who have traveled.

Elder said the virus can spread quickly in small tight areas.

"When you're in a room with someone you don't know the airflow is going so if you're talking, singing and that air is being moved around you could still spread it to someone who's not as close to you," said Elder.