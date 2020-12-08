Clear

Health chief: Virus vaccine plan ‘constantly in progress’

Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccination plan prioritizing counties by death rates will change as the plan progresses, the state’s public health director said Monday, while clarifying that hospital staff will be eligible even if outside a targeted county.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020
Posted By: Associated Press

Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s comments came as the state announced that the coronavirus pandemic had claimed another 90 lives, the administrator of a nursing home for veterans was fired because of an outbreak that killed 32 residents, and a Chicago alderman admitted he broke the rules by allowing indoor dining at his restaurants.

As cold weather pushes people indoors and officials await an expected winter surge in COVID-19 cases — there were 8,691 new infections Monday — Ezike and her staff must also juggle complicated logistics for 109,000 initial doses of one or more vaccines that could shortly obtain federal approval and be shipped to 10 regional hub hospitals in Illinois.

“We can include (health staff at) the hubs that are going to be distributing this,” Ezike said.

“We’re constantly trying to tweak and adjust to get a better and better plan,” she said.

Ezike said that although the initial vaccine shipment falls far short of the 764,000 health care workers and nursing home residents designated to get it first, hundreds of thousands more doses will quickly follow.

Under the plan rolled out Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago will receive 23,000 doses of the vaccine that requires two doses administered weeks apart. The Illinois Department of Public Health will dole out the remaining 86,000 to the 50 Illinois counties with the highest death rates, Ezike said.

Medical centers in Peoria, Springfield, Urbana and Carbondale are in counties not on that list, raising the specter that front-line staff at facilities who have treated thousands of coronavirus patients will not be included in the first phase of the vaccination rollout.

A spokeswoman for HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield issued a statement saying the facility “will follow the state’s plan.” But Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said regional distributors should be near the front of the line. Langfelder has noted that Springfield’s hospitals treat patients from other counties that haven’t enforced Pritzker’s rules about wearing masks and limiting gatherings.

“If the vaccine is going to these counties because of the grave situation they’re in and they’re not taking mitigating action, that’s of great concern,” Langfelder said. “Our hospitals are going to step up to the plate ... but we need to be cognizant of how our actions are impacting others, whether in our own community or surrounding communities.”

Overall, COVID-19 has taken 13,353 lives in Illinois among 796,264 cases. And on Monday, it cost the job of LaSalle Veterans’ Home administrator Angela Mehlbrech. A coronavirus outbreak at the north-central Illinois facility has led to the deaths of 32 residents and prompted a Department of Human Services investigation.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced that assistant director Anthony Vaughn is interim administrator while a permanent chief is sought.

Pritzker said that 32 of 96 residents and 21 staff members have tested positive for the virus before unleashing vitriol on “those who oppose proven mitigations at every turn.”

“The worst-case scenario that I have tried every day to prevent is now our reality in LaSalle,” Pritzker said.

It’s not just maverick scofflaws in rural outposts flouting Pritzker’s Tier 3 rules on social interaction, which ban indoor bar and food service, cap the number of customers in retail stores, and limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney acknowledged Monday that he violated state and city indoor dining orders by allowing patrons inside restaurants he owns. The admission came after a blog devoted to police issues disclosed the practice at his Ann Sather restaurants.

“We have, on occasion, sat regular diners in the back of the restaurant. ... I made a mistake, and I’m owning up to it. I should have not sat regular customers in my restaurant whatsoever,” said Tunney.

Tunney, a Democrat, said the number of customers allowed inside was “very limited” and that they observed social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

Pritzker called it an “error in judgment.”

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 796264

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3326937018
DuPage51051850
Will43192621
Lake40932683
Kane34854504
Winnebago20645300
Madison16348287
McHenry15618175
St. Clair15140280
Champaign1178870
Sangamon11183121
Peoria10331148
Kankakee9406123
McLean939461
Rock Island9314170
Tazewell7859132
Macon7015151
Kendall696757
LaSalle6885153
DeKalb554651
Adams507157
Vermilion451363
Boone422740
Whiteside4077142
Williamson406091
Clinton364965
Coles354764
Ogle321549
Effingham316331
Grundy314726
Knox314585
Henry300924
Jackson298839
Marion279867
Stephenson268342
Randolph256428
Macoupin254727
Livingston251541
Morgan244950
Monroe235348
Franklin234432
Bureau233855
Lee221742
Jefferson215063
Woodford206532
Christian205647
Fayette204140
Logan200926
Iroquois192735
Fulton172215
McDonough169944
Shelby153827
Douglas151019
Jersey149625
Montgomery132520
Union132029
Lawrence127914
Perry127633
Crawford123516
Saline123331
Bond120512
Warren120024
Jo Daviess117921
Carroll116227
Cass112224
Pike110532
Hancock105717
Wayne103435
Moultrie101811
Clay99423
Edgar96017
Greene94034
Richland92721
Clark88021
Ford87327
Piatt8625
Mercer86014
Washington8483
Johnson80710
Mason79927
Jasper72912
Cumberland72821
White71212
Massac70810
Wabash7069
De Witt68718
Menard5542
Pulaski4672
Marshall4597
Hamilton4374
Schuyler3702
Brown3486
Stark3317
Henderson3303
Unassigned3090
Calhoun2941
Alexander2764
Putnam2680
Edwards2664
Scott2650
Gallatin2233
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 387278

Reported Deaths: 6284
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion52737919
Lake32448495
Allen22138354
St. Joseph20139262
Elkhart19604256
Hamilton16947186
Vanderburgh11730140
Tippecanoe1106438
Porter9976100
Johnson8481182
Hendricks8048169
Vigo7253114
Monroe639559
Madison6313129
Clark616587
Delaware5904110
LaPorte5637109
Kosciusko542851
Howard461682
Bartholomew413168
Warrick391277
Wayne3891101
Floyd386380
Marshall364852
Grant356957
Hancock352167
Cass339932
Noble314350
Boone312456
Henry302142
Dubois298234
Jackson290738
Morgan287047
Dearborn277033
Shelby239463
Gibson238538
Clinton229025
DeKalb228038
Knox226327
Lawrence224353
Wabash209627
Adams209326
Miami207820
Montgomery192530
Daviess187855
Jasper187617
Ripley184527
Harrison183826
Steuben183516
Whitley176717
Fayette174540
LaGrange169136
Huntington168912
White166624
Putnam165333
Decatur160446
Wells155239
Randolph152525
Jefferson151620
Clay150627
Posey147022
Scott140927
Greene132954
Jay124518
Sullivan122218
Jennings119518
Starke115328
Fountain107310
Fulton105420
Spencer10299
Washington9849
Perry94421
Carroll88713
Franklin87128
Orange84528
Owen84013
Vermillion83414
Parke8106
Rush7288
Tipton72729
Blackford70218
Newton66516
Pike65021
Pulaski56121
Benton5043
Brown4786
Martin4336
Crawford4062
Union3192
Switzerland3185
Warren3173
Ohio2697
Unassigned0298