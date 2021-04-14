Health care worker honored with Women in Excellence Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley health care worker is being recognized for her commitment to community.

Rhonda Smith is the Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer with Union Health. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce honored Smith with this year's Women in Excellence Award during a ceremony that was part of the Terre Haute Women's Conference, Wednesday.

Those who know and work with Smith say she is the executive they strive to be. They note her amazing work during the pandemic and her fun and fearless leadership.

"It's a privilege to receive the award,” said Smith, "We have a very good group of directors that support me and the mission of Union Health."

The conference is put on with the help of sponsors like Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.