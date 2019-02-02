Clear

Health agency investigating vaccine-associated infections

Kentucky health officials say they are investigating after vaccines administered at workplaces in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio caused infections.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 12:36 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky health officials say they are investigating after vaccines administered at workplaces in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio caused infections.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the company that provided the vaccines is Mount Sterling-based Location Vaccination. Most vaccinations were administered in central Kentucky after Sept. 1.

The agency says the vaccines may not only have caused infections, but also may have been ineffective in preventing illness. The agency is encouraging individuals with vaccination-associated infections to consider getting another round to ensure full immunization.

Dr. Jeff Howard, public health commissioner, says the negative side effects are likely linked to improper storage and handling of the vaccine and not the supply of the vaccines.

Symptoms of the vaccines include redness, pain, swelling and hard lumps at the injection site.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Foggy start with warmer temps
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 3 In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Let the warm-up begin

Image

Benefit set to help Wabash Valley family

Image

A Cold Night in Clinton

Image

Will Center asking for donations to help build ramps

Image

Residents at local nursing home play some flag football

Image

The cold weather and the flu

Image

Susie's pets predict the big game winner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies