Vaccinations can help prevent Hepatitis A

Health officials in Greene County said that receiving the Hepatitis A vaccination can help prevent Hepatitis A. Vaccinations are available at numerous “My Clinic” locations throughout the county.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – Health officials in Greene County are letting the community know Hepatitis A vaccinations are available.

News 10 reported on Monday about the Hepatitis A outbreak at the Papa John’s in Linton.

LINK | HEPATITIS-A OUTBREAK AT PAPA JOHN'S IN LINTON

Health officials said the Hepatitis A vaccination can help prevent Hepatitis A. Children receive the vaccination as part of their immunization schedule. Health officials said you are unlikely to get Hepatitis A if you have received the vaccine. If you believe you have been exposed, it can still be beneficial to receive a vaccination.

“There’s no specific treatment, so that makes prevention that much more important,” Dr. Josh Cullison with the Bloomfield Medical Clinic said. “We talked a lot about vaccinations, but other ways that Hepatitis A can be transmitted is contaminated food products, so food handlers especially it's important to wash your hands.”

Symptoms may not arise until 30 days after contact. Health officials described Hepatitis A as a very severe form of the flu, and it can last a lot longer. Staying hydrated, rest and proper nutrition are recommended to help with recovery. It can take up to a few weeks or even months to feel better.

“90-percent of patients will have a complete recovery from Hepatitis, and long term liver complications are very, very rare,” Cullison said.

The Greene County General Hospital wants the community to know that vaccinations are available at the "My Clinic" locations in Linton, Worthington, Bloomfield and WestGate. For more information, contact 812-847-4481. 

