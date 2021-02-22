Health departments had to reschedule vaccination appointments due to weather

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Bad weather here in the Wabash Valley led to canceled COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Many counties here in the Wabash Valley had to close vaccine clinics for one or even two days due to the snow. That includes the Vigo County and the Greene County COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Health officials at the Vigo County Health Department told News 10 their vaccination site was only closed for one day.

However, due to the closure, they had a lot of appointments to make up.

Health officials told News 10 when they figured out the clinic would be closed, they took action immediately.

Health officials said because the situation was so hectic they wanted to connect to the community as soon as possible.

Vigo County health officials said, “We took over those cases as a county. So our nurses at the clinic rescheduled all of those people.”

The Vigo County Health Department wasn’t the only health department reaching out directly to its residents to get them rescheduled.

The Greene County Health Department did just that as well when they were closed for two days.

Health officials from the Greene County Health Department told News 10 they were able to make sure everyone who was rescheduled would be able to get their vaccinations within days of their old appointments.

The Greene County Health Department said getting people rescheduled quickly was important because they didn’t want to waste any vaccine doses.

Greene County health officials said, “Because we have our allotment for the week, and with the volunteers, we can definitely give those doses.”

Both health departments told News 10 rescheduling wouldn’t have been possible without the help of nurses and volunteers.

Both health departments are confident they got everyone rescheduled.

However, both departments said if you didn’t hear from them, or the state, you should call 2-1-1.