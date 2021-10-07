Health Department looks to expand capabilities as COVID-19 cases drop

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County Health Department was closed to the public on Thursday. But it was still a busy place. Staff were training and also doing some fall cleaning

Health Department director Madelyn Taylor says, "We're seeing a steady decrease. So we're really happy that's the case with delta, and we thought that would be."

The delta variant is slowing in the county. For the first time in a long time, Taylor and her staff had a chance to step back from the front lines.

Taylor explains, "We really want to focus on shifting towards how do we live with covid? Because it's not going away. Instead, how do we live it and not be at the forefront of our everyday work."

More staff has been hired to handle covid-19. This leaves more staff to handle everything else.

Taylor says, "There's so many more things we do here at the health department that are very important. I want to get back to doing that. Get back into the community."

That means getting back out to help educate folks on all matters of health.

Taylor says, "When we can't do those things for people, they don't want to go to their doctors a lot of times over the last couple years because they don't want to catch covid. They're afraid they will. And then they're missing out on important health screenings."

Education and clinics helping to get a healthier community. And just maybe some days off for hard-working health care workers.

Taylor says, "I haven't wanted to take off because, you know because I want to get them time off. But I think now if we do have another incline in cases, at least we will have all had some time off, and we'll feel refreshed hopefully."