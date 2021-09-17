Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Barr-Reeve

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - For years the old gym at Barr-Reeve hosted high school basketball showdowns. After renovations, those games moved to a new gym. But Friday a new showdown hit the old court.

Kerri Boyd says, "I just felt it was important to protect ourselves and protect the people we are around each day. Family members, co-workers, students that I teach."

Boyd brought her two sons to the gym Friday afternoon. All three got a shot of the covid-19 vaccine.

Boyd says, "Just felt it was important, especially at their age, with their activities being here at school I just felt it was important they were protected."

The Daviess County health department has been busy lately. That's been mixed with a short staff due to sickness. That meant Friday's clinic was left in the hands of Daviess County public health nurse Kathy Sullender.

Sullender explains, "Trying to keep everything running has been a little challenging. But we're making it due and hope people are able to get out and get the vaccination today if they need to get vaccinated."

The shot was first available to students and staff. Then after school, the community could stop by. All in hopes of slowing the spread of covid-19.

Sullender explains, "People need to read and educate themselves. Go to the CDC website. Go to the company website for Pfizer and Moderna. Read and educate yourself and then make the decision that is best for you and your family."