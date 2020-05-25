Lawrence County Health Department begins offering two forms of COVID-19 testing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Lawrence County Health Department is now offering two types of COVID-19 tests.

The first is the active COVID-19 test. This test is where a nurse uses a swab to rub the top of the mouth to get a sample. The active test finds out if the patient currently has COVID-19.

Antibody testing is also available. The antibody testing finds out whether a person has antibodies that fight off COVID-19. This can also hint at whether a person has had COVID-19 previously or not.

Recent changes to the Illinois Department of Public Health standards have allowed the health department to expand its testing capabilities. This means if you believe you have symptoms or are wondering if you've already had COVID-19 you can now get tested in Lawrence county.

Amy Marley with the Lawrence County Health Department says, "To be able to reopen safely and make our community feel safe with everything that's transpiring, you know these are uncertain times right now. It is important for us to be able to know if we have active infection and also if it's been here."

To set up an appointment call (618) 943-3302 and select option 6.