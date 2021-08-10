Health Department: Vigo County to receive COVID-19 state status downgrade as virus spread grows

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new color-coded COVID-19 is expected to update on Wednesday, but the health department says Vigo County will be downgraded.

That's according to a post on a Vigo County Health Department social media page.

The health department says they were notified the county would be downgraded to Orange on Wednesday. This is as the county continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases each day.

The state breaks the COVID-19 rating up for each county into one of four different colors. Blue is the best, and then from there, it goes yellow, orange, and red, with red being the worst.

Until the map updates on Wednesday, Vigo County is currently listed in yellow.

Last week, the health department reported COVID-19 hospitalizations were up in the county, with the highest number since January.

In the social media post, the health department says in part, "Please be mindful that COVID-19 is still in our community and spreading."