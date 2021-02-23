Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 63,000 Hoosiers ages 60-64 scheduled a free COVID-19 vaccine in their first three hours of eligibility Tuesday as the Indiana Department of Health continued its work to make the vaccine available to as many Hoosiers as supplies allow.



To date, 905,236 Hoosiers have received the first dose of vaccine, and 459,603 are fully vaccinated. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccines become available.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map



Effective immediately, only individuals who live in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria can receive a vaccine at an Indiana clinic. This will ensure that doses allocated to Indiana go to Hoosiers. All clinics have been reminded to verify eligibility prior to administering a vaccine.

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Out-of-state residents who received their first dose in Indiana can still receive their second dose at the same clinic.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.

The Indiana Department of Health will host 10 vaccine clinics for eligible Hoosiers around the state from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday this week. The clinics are being added to areas where there are currently no open vaccine appointments.

Individuals must register in advance at https://ourshot.in.gov. No walk-ups will be allowed.

The locations are:

Bartholomew County:

Ivy Tech, 4475 Central Ave., Columbus

Clinton County:

Ivy Tech, 251 E. Clinton, Frankfort

Dearborn County:

Ivy Tech, 50 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg

Greene County:

Greene County Fairgrounds, 4503 W. State Road 54, Bloomfield

Lake County:

Ivy Tech, 410 E. Columbus Dr., East Chicago

LaPorte County:

3714 Franklin St., Michigan City

Lawrence County:

Inn at Spring Mill State Park, 333 Indiana 60 E., Mitchell

Randolph County:

Randolph County Fairgrounds, 1885 US 27, Winchester

Scott County:

Mid-America Science Park, 821 S. Lake Rd. South, Scottsburg

White County:

White County Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds

Also Tuesday, the health department reported that 716 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 657,037 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,025 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 44 from the previous day. Another 425 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,088,729 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,085,554 on Monday. A total of 7,815,751 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020