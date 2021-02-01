Indiana lowers COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) -- Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced Monday morning.

Previously, Indiana residents age 70 and older, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, and residents of long-term care facilities were eligible.

Eligible Hoosiers can sign up for free for appointments through https://ourshot.in.gov. Those who don’t have access to the internet can call 211, or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

“Vaccine supply remains limited nationally. Indiana has adopted an age-based approach to expanding vaccine eligibility in order to fulfill its goals of reducing hospitalizations, saving lives and protecting vulnerable populations,” said the Indiana Department of Health in a news release.

As of Monday afternoon, 568,328 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 146,333 are fully vaccinated.

Additional populations will be added as vaccine supplies increase.