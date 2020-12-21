Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,978 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 468,219 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 7,101 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day. Another 337 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,533,672 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,523,679 on Sunday. A total of 5,288,642 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.