With Terre Haute's first case of COVID-19, the health department says it's not time to panic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- health officials say it was only a matter of time before COVID-19 made its way to Terre Haute.

We told you health officials reported the 1st case yesterday and they say this is exactly why they've placed restrictions and health measures in place.

A spokesperson for the Health Department, Roni Elder, said they've been anticipating the arrival of COVID-19 for some time now.

She said the Joint Information Center or the JIC is on top of it.

Elder said the person with the coronavirus is now self quarantined.

she says health officials are monitoring the person's conditions.

Elder said this is why the quarantining and social distancing are so important.

She reiterates you should keep washing your hands and to stay home if you're sick.

Elder said you could have the virus and not even know.

"I know that some people weren't taking it seriously and now that it is in our community, and you don't know where this person has been or if someone is a case and doesn't know it and they're at the grocery store with you just use the things that we've been telling you so that you can stay safe," said Elder.