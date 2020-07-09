Headstones at Local Cemetery Destroyed: Angered Family Members Search for Answers

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Historic Cloverland 100 Steps Cemetery in Brazil has been vandalized in recent weeks. Headstones have been knocked over, destroyed, and spray painted. It's leading family members of those buried there upset and searching for answers.

100 Steps Cemetery is known for being allegedly haunted. It serves as a historic tourist attraction. However, with the latest destruction happening there, people are enraged.

Rick Swearingen lost his daughter in 1998. Every year on her birthday, he and his family visit her at 100 Steps Cemetery in Brazil. This year when they arrived, what they found was deeply upsetting.

"We found a lot--a lot--of the cemetery markers pushed over and destroyed," Swearingen explained, "They were spray painted. Some of it has been old, but a lot of it was brand new."

Swearingen immediately sprang into action. He contacted the gentleman who takes care of the cemetery who informed him that a police report had been filed. Swearingen says, though, the disrespect he feels is beyond words.

"Knowing that somebody would come to a place of respect--you know this is their final resting place--and just destroy it for no reason is upsetting," Swearingen said, "I'm very angry and I don't understand what the thought process is. I don't understand why they have to destroy things that are not theirs and something that means so much to other people."

Swearingen says he's talked to multiple people who want to help fix this. Unfortunately, because some of the headstones are so old, a lot of time and money must be spent on repairs.

Swearingen says he does have a message to those responsible for causing so much pain.

"We came here to have a good time with our child who is here, and we couldn't do that," Swearingen concluded, "Go take your aggressions out where it's not going to hurt other people. Stop destroying things that don't belong to you."

Swearingen told me he has contacted countless people in Brazil to try and help out. He implores cemetery personnel to install cameras to see what is happening there overnight.

Luckily, his daughter's headstone is still intact, but he wants to make sure that this never happens again.