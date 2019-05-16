Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that helps people in need will soon have a new person in leadership.

Martina Hull has been with Reach Services in Terre Haute for the past five years.

Reach Services offers a variety of programs to help veterans, the homeless, the disabled, and many more.

On Wednesday, Hull announced she would be leaving her position as the director of Reach.

She will be pursuing her bachelor's degree in social work.

She said she is honored to have served the community for so long.

"It has been so amazing to see what our community is capable of. I say it every time that, like, when we have a need...we show a need, we reach out, and have a response from the community," Hull said.

Noble Shaw will replace Hull as the Community Outreach Team Leader for Reach Services.