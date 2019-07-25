'He was just missing so many days...' Virtual Schools are gaining momentum in the country

WABASH VALLEY, (WHTI) - Virtual schools have been a big talker in Vigo County recently. That's because the Vigo County school corporation is hoping to start their virtual school. A lot of people say they don't like the idea, but sometimes families don't have another option.

Jarred Samagaio seems like your typical 7th-grade student except he doesn't get his education inside a classroom.

He's enrolled online in Indiana connections academy. It's something Chandelle Samagaio said wasn't what she expected for her son.

"He always did really well in school. I mean we didn't have any issues with public school and his grades were good," Samagaio said.

That is until fourth grade when he was diagnosed with a pain condition called complex regional pain syndrome.

The family was in and out of the hospital a lot. Making him miss over 70 days of school in 4th and 5th grade. That's when his mother decided something needed to be done.

"I talked to the principal at the school and I was like you know what are my options? We talked about the online school," she said.

Now, with the online school, he can work at his own pace and he doesn't have to worry about missing class because of his condition.

The family has been with the online school for one year now and Samagaio said it's an adjustment.

"It's really hard to just keep him focused and on task and to keep him just going," she said. "You have to put the time into it you know the first year is just working out the kinks."

And she said it's something to think about before you make the switch!

"I have a whole new respect for teachers because it's hard it's way harder than I thought it was going to be," she said.

Vigo county is starting their own online school called "The Vigo Virtual Success Academy."

There's an open house for the virtual program July 30th at 6 p.m. at Booker T. Washington high school.