'He treated me like a human being'; Graduates remember late judge Johanningsmeier

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Life just two years ago was pretty rough for Jeremy Thorne. He lost his mother to suicide and became homeless.

Thorne explains, "I didn't think that I had anybody. But it was because of the choices I was making. And nobody wanted to be involved with the choices that I was making."

That was until he became involved in the drug court program. Thorne along with 13 other people found redemption by graduating the program. That includes folks like Kevin Staley.

Staley says, "I've changed. So if you just dig deep within yourself and you have the will and you want you can do anything."

All 14 graduates have combined 4,070 days of sobriety. Many spoke of getting employment and a place to lay their head. Even more said the program helped them become better mothers and fathers to their children.

But all credited the late judge Ryan Johanningsmeier with playing a big role in recovery.

Staley explains, "Very inspirational. He treated me like a human being."

That impact for Thorne was all about understanding.

Thorne says, "I flipped out in the courtroom. I made a big scene and got drug out by the police and everything. He got to know a little bit about my story and he gave me a chance at drug court. He could've just let me sit in jail for two years and just forgot about me. But he gave me a chance. He let me rebuild my life. The only thing i can say is to thank him."