"He really was Terre Haute's Walter Cronkite on radio" - local radio legend Martin Plascak dies at age 92

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local legend passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.

His name is Martin Plascak.

He dedicated countless years of his life to broadcasting.

If you don't recognize the name, you will most definitely recall the voice -- Martin Plascak was the "News Voice of the Wabash Valley" for decades.

Earlier Monday, News 10 spoke with two of his long-time friends and co-workers to find out who Plascak was to them.

"He really was Terre Haute's Walter Cronkite on radio."

Martin Plascak played many roles -- more than an average person could fit into their lifetime.

He was a husband, a father, a veteran, a friend, a radio personality, and to these two guys -- a role model.

Frank Rush and Barry Kent of 105.5 The Legend, idolized Plascak growing up.

They never imagined working side by side with him, but that they did.

Plascak worked at WBOW-AM for 25 years.

During that time, Rush and Kent had the opportunity to learn from him.

They soaked in everything they could...and they are not the only ones.

"Martin's history goes back so far that there is nobody that has done radio news in this town that he didn't teach," Rush said.

They describe Plascak as a true professional.

He would come in every day with his bologna sandwhich in hand, a sport jacket on, and a tie fastened around his neck.

He dressed as if he would be seen -- it was his thing.

"And if there was one word to describe Martin what would it be?"

'Icon.'

Some of Plascak's most notable roles include:

News Director at WBOW, News Director at WTHI radio AM and FM, anchoring Morning Drive, and he even dabbled in television -- appearing in work like Face-to-Face with CBS.

He retired in 1995, after a long, fulfilling career.

Just one year later, he recieved the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, and was inducted into the Associated Press Hall of Fame.

"Martin was from this area...he started here...and he finished here, and he finished on top which is cool," Rush said.

A fun fact about Martin is that he had one of the largest private collections of World War II related materials, sports audio tapes, and VHS tapes in the country.

He was most certainly a jack of all trades.