"He lived a great life" family, Candles Holocaust Museum remembers Mickey Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is mourning the loss of a local holocaust survivor.

Michael, "Mickey" Kor died last Tuesday at the age of 95.

His wife Eva founded the local Candles Holocaust Museum and he played a key role in their operations.

Mickey Kor had been through circumstances that are hard to imagine.

Despite the hardships, he faced through the holocaust and World War II, Mickey Kor's son Alex says he made the best of life in the United States.

"He lived a great life. You know, as I've told many people whether you lose a parent at age 75, 85 or 95, it still hurts," said Kor.

Despite the unimaginable circumstances, Alex says his father was a ray of light and able to brighten anyone's day.

"I think that my dad's unfortunate passing will probably be a big void for people. He had an enthusiasm for life and you know for me that's the greatest loss," said Kor.

Not only did Mickey touch the lives of his family, but countless others through his work with Candles Holocaust Museum.

Candles executive director Troy Fears says Candles would not be what it is today, without the stories the Kor family shared.

"When you start talking about him and start hearing stories about mickey, you realize what a fascinating life he really led," said Fears.

Mickey came to America and settled down in the Wabash Valley, he served in the United States Army, loved Purdue Football, often watched games together with his son Alex and also played the piano.

Above all, the Kor family says he was forever grateful for Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley, along with lieutenant colonel Andrew Nehf, for giving him the freedom he never had in his early adult life.

"He was very appreciative of, of, of the people of Terre Haute, the Wabash Valley, he would've never left and same with my mother. (Eva)", said Kor.

Alex told me on behalf of the Kor family he is very grateful for all the support shown by the Wabash Valley.

Candles Holocaust Museum tells me Mickey was a vital part of keeping the museum running as well as it did with the support of his wife Eva.