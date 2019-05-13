WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI)- Two years ago today, the Smith family lost their son Austin to suicide.

He struggled with bipolar disorder and was 16-years-old when he took his own life.

His family told News 10 that it seemed like just a normal day and until it wasn't.

"It was a constant struggle for his mother and I and for him. I can't tell you how that day was any different. You tell me the warning signs for suicide and the warning signs for a regular rebellious teenager...I didn't see it," said Austin's mother, Vickie Smith.

The Smiths decided that even though this was a horrible tragedy they would not forget about Austin's memory and so they created a Facebook paged dedicated to awareness called 'Possum's Purpose.'

Austin was given the name possum by several of his family members and it's how they branded the awareness page.

"After Austin passed away we decided that Austin wouldn't die in vain, and Austin had a purpose and his nickname was possum so that's how possum's purpose came to be and ever since then we're just about putting the awareness and education out there for other people so that may be for them the struggle can be a bit easier or maybe that they're not alone and that other people can understand what they go through," said Vickie Smith.

Several dedicated members of the page have placed green awareness ribbons and positive messages all over the area.

Smith's father wanted to make sure one message was clear above all others, "Make it a habit before you go to bed every night to tell your child that you love them and hug them because you never know what you'll wake up to or face the next day and that is a regret I will live with forever,"

The Smith family told News 10 that their son meant the world to them.

"I loved him no matter what, he was a part of me he'll always be a part of me," James Smith.

There is always help available if you'd like to learn more or find out ways to get involved with 'Possum's Purpose,' click here.