"He gave his life protecting others. We won't forget that." Remembering Officer Rob Pitts three years after he died in the line of duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three years ago, Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was killed in the line of duty.

Pitts died while investigating a homicide at the Garden Quarter apartments on Vigo County's southside.

FULL COVERAGE | Remembering Officer Rob Pitts

The suspect in the murder shot at the police, killing Pitts. Police returned fire, ultimately ending in the suspect's death.

We talked with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. Plasse was the police chief at the time.

LINK | Photos: Remembering Officer Rob Pitts

He says Rob Pitts will always be remembered.

"It's just something we don't ever forget," Plasse said. "His sacrifice, what he meant to us, and this community. He gave his life protecting others. We won't forget that."

A statue of Pitts will be placed at the new Terre Haute Police Department building when it is opened in August.