"He deserves that" Terre Haute city council passes two key resolutions involving Detective Greg Ferency, Hard Rock casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city council is officially endorsing Hard Rock casino, plus a new stretch of roadway in Terre Haute will get named after detective Greg Ferency.

This all comes from two resolutions passed tonight at the city council.

Certainly, things were pretty busy at tonight's meeting.

Not only will part of Blakely Avenue be designated as "Detective Ferency Memorial Way."

Terre Haute city council has officially endorsed Hard Rock's casino proposal to the Indiana gaming commission.

The stretch of road that will be named after detective Greg Ferency will be Blakely Avenue from Wabash Avenue to Aikman Place.

This resolution was unanimously passed by the Terre Haute city council.

City councilman George Azar says the city owes this designation to detective Ferency.

"He deserves that, his family deserves that and I think the city of Terre Haute deserves that," said Azar.

Councilman Curtis Debaun says there was no time more challenging than during a time of crisis like detective Ferency's death.

"This is my second term on the city council and the two worst experiences that I've had on this council are when Terre Haute police officers lose their lives in the line of duty," said Debaun.

After this resolution was passed, the city council voted 6-2, with one member abstaining, to support Hard Rock casino's proposal for Terre Haute, to the Indiana gaming commission.

Councilman Debaun abstained to avoid a conflict of interests, but he says he is still excited to have a casino come to town.

"I'm sure whichever casino does end up being given the license will benefit our community," said Debaun.

Councilman Azar voted to support Hard Rock.

He says keeping local roots and bringing in jobs were two important factors to him.

"I think my deciding factor is the fact that it is a local businessman that is proposing it. He's been in the community for many many many years," said Azar.

There was no opposition from the community to these motions.