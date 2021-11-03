"What if he had been more seriously injured or killed for heavens sake" - local mother raises awareness for street light at busy intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Terre Haute South students cross the 7th and Davis intersection to get to and from school.

A lot of traffic passes through there at all hours of the day.

When it's dark -- it can be hard to see people crossing the street.

Last week, Jessica Parris a local mother, contacted News 10 with her concerns about the intersection at 7th and Davis.

She says she received a scary call from her son, Brandon.

Brandon told his mom a car hit him while crossing Davis Street -- on his morning route to school.

It is a walk he makes every morning around 7am.

He says the driver did not stop.

"He remembers the headlights coming at him and him being on the ground."

Parris tells me her son is fortunate he walked away with minor scrapes and bruises, but she feels this could have been a lot worse.

That is why she's advocating for a small, but potentially life-saving change.

"A few street lamps could really change a lot...it could do so much for upping the safety level...for kids who are trying to get to school."

She just needed help on where to start.

That's where we stepped in. To get more information on the process of getting street lights at busy intersections.

News 10 paid a visit to Mayor Duke Bennett on Wednesday.

He took us through the process of implementing street lights into specific areas.

He tells News 10 the poles, and the lights are owned by Duke Energy.

The city rents them for about $15 per month.

When there is an area that is identified that is in need of a light...whether it be a new road, a change in pedestrian traffic, or vehicle traffic -- all you have to do is put in a request by calling 311.

That request goes to the Board of Public Works, and they send engineering out to talk with Duke Energy.

If the request is reasonable, they come up with a game plan.

The whole process takes a few months.

Bennett says if there has been a safety issue at the 7th and Davis intersection, he wants concerned parents to put in a request.

"I don't remember any on that in the past, not saying we haven't recieved one, but its never risen up to my office level to have engineering to a look at it -- so i would be happy to entertain that request."

As News 10 was leaving his office, he was already on the phone making calls to make this happen.

He still encourages parents to make a request in order to further validate it.