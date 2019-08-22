Clear

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, school closed Friday

A post on the Eastern Greene Schools Facebook page says the schools will be closed on Friday.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:00 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people have been taken to the hospital after a hazardous material incident at a Greene County middle school.

According to Greene County EMA Director Roger Axe the incident happened at Eastern Greene Middle School in Bloomfield.

STATEMENT ON THE EASTERN GREENE FACEBOOK PAGE

"Just to clarify the situation at our school this afternoon, it was an air quality situation. All students and staff were safe and all necessary precautions are being taken. We will send updates as soon as we have more information."

Axe says some people have been transported to area hospitals for observation, but no major injuries were reported. Due to patient privacy laws, hospitals aren't releasing much information. Greene County General Hospital says it is aware of the situation and has prepared.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating with local fire departments. 

Axe said the incident was not related to a gas leak.

A post on the Eastern Greene Schools Facebook page says the schools will be closed on Friday.

The school said proper precautions are being taken against a possible air quality issue at the middle and elementary campus, and authorities are conducting tests.

A response on the Eastern Greene Facebook page from a parent says she has children at the school said she saw firemen and police wearing gas masks going into the school, and putting sandbags around the bottom of doors.

Eastern Greene says school administrators on-site are not allowed back into the building to their computers to post updates and are doing their best to get the word out quickly.

News 10 has reached out to the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office as well as the Indiana State Department of Health for more information. The State Fire Marshal's Office says the Greene County Health Department is the lead agency answering questions on this situation. News 10 is trying to contact that office.

The photos in the photo gallery were provided by WBIW 1340 AM. 

