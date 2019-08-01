Hazardous Weather Alerts Could Change Soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has used Watch, Warnings, and Advisories to alert the public of weather hazards for decades.

This could change soon.

The National Weather Service uses three different alerts to warn the public of dangerous weather. Right now NWS uses Watch Warnings and Advisories. A Watch means conditions are right for dangerous weather but it may not be happening yet. A Warning means dangerous weather is happening or imminent. An Advisory means a less serious weather hazard is happening or imminent.

Confused?

You aren't the only one.

For years the National Weather Service has been doing research on these alerts and this research is called the "Hazard Simplification Project." Many think Advisories and Watches mean the same thing despite this being incorrect.

So now the NWS is proposing removing Advisories from the equation all together leaving Watches and Warnings the only alerts that are needed. A decision hasn't been made yet but in the future your weather alerts could be changing.

While you might be seeing fewer and simpler weather hazard alerts it's always good to make sure you know the differences between Watches, Warnings, and Advisories in dangerous weather situations.