Haworth: No viable threat at Terre Haute South after rumors

School leaders say they were not able to identify any threats after rumors at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School leaders say they were not able to identify any threats after rumors at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

According to Superintendent Rob Haworth, there was a safety concern that was generated from heightened awareness because of a shooting at another Indiana school on Thursday.

Haworth said the corporation spent the afternoon and evening with law enforcement investigating any potential threats.

He said they were not able to find any evidence of any viable threats.

Haworth said there will be an increased number of School Protection Officers at Terre Haute South on Friday.

