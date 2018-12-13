VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School leaders say they were not able to identify any threats after rumors at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
According to Superintendent Rob Haworth, there was a safety concern that was generated from heightened awareness because of a shooting at another Indiana school on Thursday.
Haworth said the corporation spent the afternoon and evening with law enforcement investigating any potential threats.
He said they were not able to find any evidence of any viable threats.
Haworth said there will be an increased number of School Protection Officers at Terre Haute South on Friday.
Related Content
- Haworth: No viable threat at Terre Haute South after rumors
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- Golden Apple: Terre Haute South's Traci Kyle
- 1956 Gold Medalist makes a visit to Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute South student makes governor's STEM team
- Two escape safely from south Terre Haute house fire
- Terre Haute South earns 3rd place in math competition
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...