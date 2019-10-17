Having issues with your Verizon cell phone? You're not alone

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you had problems with your Verizon cell phone on Thursday, you are not alone.
Staff in our newsroom started experiences issues with making calls and sending texts on Thursday morning.
The Knox County Emergency Management Agency reports a major outage is impacting much of Indiana and the midwest.
The outages started around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
They report Verizon does not have an estimate on when service will be restored.
You can see an interactive map of the reported outages at Down Detector.
