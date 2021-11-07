Having a ball celebrating Fall - The Oregon Baptist Church hosts their Fall Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - The Oregon Baptist Church hosted their annual Fall Festival Sunday evening.

The event featured a costume contest, a pie eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest...and so forth.

Lots and lots of friendly competition took place!

This was the first year door prizes were included as well!

Organizers say they had a little bit of something for everyone who attended!

"The whole point is the outreach to tell people Jesus loves them. We want to share that -- we want everyone to come and feel a part of what we are doing and loved when they are here," Children's Director Becky Blevins said.

The church has multiple events that they host throughout the year -- so be on the look out!

You don't have to be a member to attend.