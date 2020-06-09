Have you noticed strips on Vigo County roads? Here's why they are there

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been driving around in Vigo County you may have noticed some strips on the roads you've driven over.

These are data counters for the Indiana Department of Transportation. They collect information on the amount of traffic on these roads.

That can help officials decide on how much money the counties are given to invest in road projects.

In Vigo County, it will also help decide where to invest money in the roadways that are the most traveled.

They can also help determine if speed limits in certain areas need to lower...or raised.

In Vigo County, there are 270 of these counters.