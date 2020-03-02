Have snacks to spare? Local children's advocacy group is asking for donations to help kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization needs your donations to help children across the Wabash Valley.

Susie's Place says they need snack donations to keep their snack closet stocked. They provide snacks to children who may spend all day waiting for their appointments or children who have missed meals.

Organizers say they've seen nearly 500 kids come through their doors in the past year.

"The community has been absolutely amazing at giving back to Susie's Place. We opened up two years ago and without the support of this community, we would not have been able to keep our doors open," Trisa Gunn, from Susie's Place told us.

If you would like to donate, call 812-244-1113.