Have old tires? Here's how you can get rid of them and help combat West Nile Virus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Community members can do their part to help combat the West Nile virus.

Community members can drop off unused tires to the Vigo County Health Department Vector Control.

The health department tells News 10 tires are the prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Starting April 5th until May 7th, you can drop off your tires, from 8:30 A.M. - 3:30 P.M.

You must have an appointment to drop the tires off.

This opportunity is only open to Vigo County residents.

If you have questions, or what to schedule an appointment, you can reach out to the Vigo County Health Department. That number is 812-234-9181.