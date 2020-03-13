Have flu-like symptoms? If you call for an ambulance, make sure you tell 911 operators

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local first responders asl that you help keep them safe if you have flu-like symptoms.
If you plan to use EMS services and are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19, give the 911 operator details information.
They should know exactly what symptoms you have - and if you have traveled outside of the United States recently.
This will help protect you and first responders.
