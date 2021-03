TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents are working to revive the 12 Points area.

Susan Mardis, along with several other community members are collecting bottle caps, lids, and any kind of recyclable plastic to raise money for park benches.

This is just one of many projects in the works for the 12 Points revitalization plan.

You can drop off the caps and other recyclable plastic at Cranky's Burgers on 2155 North 13th Street. If you bring in plastic, you'll get 10 percent off your meal.