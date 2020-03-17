Have COVID-19 questions? Union Hospital has a phone number you can call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - So many of us have questions about the spread of COVID-19. Now, one hospital wants to make sure you get answers.
Union Hospital. has started using a hotline specifically for COVID-19. People can call 812-238-4871.
On the other end, you'll find a health care professional from Union Hospital. They will be able to answer questions concerning the coronavirus.
They are available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is completely free.
Doctors at the hospital say they want people to have a way to get answers from actual experts.
