TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hauteans for Haitians is an event that took place in Terre Haute today.

Cross Lane Community Church teamed up with Haitian Christian outreach and Lifeline Christian mission to provide 40 thousand meals for Haiti.

The meals are called "kids food" and these contain a fast cooking rice combination of vitamins, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and other ingredients that make up a healthy diet.

All participants had to pay 20 dollars to help cover food and shipping costs.

"It's just one of those things where we're committed to helping other people and reaching outside of not only the Terre Haute community but all over the world to make a difference," says Tracy Sutliff.



They picked 40 thousand meals because it's the church's 40th anniversary.

They did this back in 2011 when Haiti suffered through a major earthquake.