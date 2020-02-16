Clear

'Hautean Hollywood' event explores local connections tied to Hollywood

The Vigo County Historical Museum offered "Hautean Hollywood with Tim Crumrin" on Sunday. Terre Haute child star Billy Lee is featured in the film.

Feb 16, 2020
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute has a place in Hollywood history, and that connection was explored through a special program Sunday.

The Vigo County Historical Museum offered "Hautean Hollywood with Tim Crumrin."

Crumrin is a historian and author.

He presented a screening of the vintage film "Reg'lar Fellers."

Terre Haute child star Billy Lee is featured in the film.

Crumrin also talked about other local connections.

"Grover Jones, who was one of the most highly paid screenwriters and one of the most famous screenwrites in Hollywood started out here in Terre Haute. The first script he wrote was for a movie that was filmed here in Terre Haute, so Terre Haute actually has a real relation to the wider film industry across the country," said Crumrin.

The museum offers several programs for the price of admission.

