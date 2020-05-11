Haute City Center working on plan to reopen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Haute City Center, which you may know as Honey Creek Mall is working on a plan to reopen its doors.
As of now, Vender's Village is the only retail store accepting customers. TGI Fridays is also open.
Some of the other retailers are offering curbside service.
Learn more about those businesses here.
Haute City Center will continue curbside services again this week, from 10 AM to 4 PM Monday through Saturday. The...
Posted by Honey Creek Mall on Monday, May 11, 2020
