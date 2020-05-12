Haute City Center to reopen later this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Haute City Center in Terre Haute has announced its plans on reopening.

On Tuesday, owners told us it would open on May 15 with reduced hours and limited entrance access.

It will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more about stores offering curbside pickup here.