Haute City Center reopens after being closed since March

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Haute City Center also known as the Honey Creek Mall is reopening its doors.

The mall has been closed since March. News 10 spoke with mall leaders earlier today.

Stores that opened include TGI Friday's, Glik's, Frontier, Verizon, and Francesca's.

An employee at Glik's says the pandemic has been a trying time for everyone.

"This is just my job for college and for fun but its definitely hurting our people that this is their job so unemployment is hard on everyone," Ruthie Morgan told us.

The mall will be open under limited hours.

Right now that's 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.