TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Haute City Center also known as the Honey Creek Mall is reopening its doors.
The mall has been closed since March. News 10 spoke with mall leaders earlier today.
Stores that opened include TGI Friday's, Glik's, Frontier, Verizon, and Francesca's.
An employee at Glik's says the pandemic has been a trying time for everyone.
"This is just my job for college and for fun but its definitely hurting our people that this is their job so unemployment is hard on everyone," Ruthie Morgan told us.
The mall will be open under limited hours.
Right now that's 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The following Haute City Center retailers are now open for business, following social distancing protocols: Amazing...
Posted by Honey Creek Mall on Friday, May 15, 2020
Related Content
- Haute City Center reopens after being closed since March
- Haute City Center working on plan to reopen
- Haute City Center to reopen later this week
- Honey Creek Mall now Haute City Center
- Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Railroad crossing in Terre Haute reopened
- Section of South 13th closed in Terre Haute until March 6
- Terre Haute warming center filled to capacity
- Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute