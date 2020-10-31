Haunted house precautions

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Halloween night, many were trying to find ways to make the holiday less scary when it comes to coronavirus.

News 10 visited Unreal Nightmares Haunted House in Jasonville, Indiana.

The folks here want to get your heart pumping as you dodge haunted beings in the dark.

They do not, however, want you to be scared of catching COVID-19.

That's why the owner says he is taking action to ensure everyone has a spooky and safe time.

"We try to do 200-300 feet a part from groups and not mixing groups. And then here in the queue, we keep them 6 feet a part until they get inside, so stuff like that. Everything the CDC told us we should do," said the owner Eddie Penna.

You can still visit this haunted house after Saturday.

It offers hours into November.