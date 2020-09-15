Hataway family still looking for answers

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Ed Hataway disappeared on September 16th, 2012. He was last seen leaving work in Olney, Illinois.

Police say Hataway's apartment was unlocked with no sign of him.

On November 7th, crews found his body in a ditch in Lawrence county.

Illinois state police list the case as active.

News 10 spoke with Hataway's family. In the time that's passed, they say they still don't have any answers as to what happened.

Ed’s brother John Hataway explains, "Frustrated. It's been eight years, haven't heard anything from the police. Don't know if they've got anything on the case. I still think that there's probably somebody out here local saw something, heard something, knows something that hasn't come forward."