Has crime in Terre Haute seen an uptick? The city's police chief says that's not the case

We've reported a lot of crime in the last week or so. But Terre Haute Police Chief says this isn't unusual during the holidays.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've reported a lot of crime in the last week or so. But Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says this isn't unusual during the holidays.

Attempted Murder on Christmas

On Thursday - A Vigo County court formalized charges against Paul Aubin. On Christmas day - police said he was stealing mail and then tried to run over someone in his car. He is facing nine charges - including attempted murder.

December 27 shooting

Royss Ellis and his daughter Briella face charges in connection to a December 27 shooting.

At last check - police were still searching for the person who actually shot the victim.

New Year's Day stabbing

During the early morning hours on New Year's day, there was a large fight. Police said shots were fired into the air and two people were stabbed.

New Year's Day Murder 

Late Wednesday night - officers received a call about an unconscious man on a porch at a house on 9th Street. That man was taken to the hospital but later died. 

Police said the unidentified homeless victim had a stab wound in his neck. Early Thursday morning police arrested Justin Gasaway for murder. 

While that sounds like a lot - Keen said to get a better look at crime trends you have to take a step back. He told us in the big picture - in 2018 there were six homicides. In 2019 there were two.

"Same thing happened a few years ago where we almost made it a year and then we had a number of events that happened in rapid succession. So it's not unusual that things happen especially around the holidays like this," Keen told us.

