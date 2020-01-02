TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've reported a lot of crime in the last week or so. But Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says this isn't unusual during the holidays.
On Thursday - A Vigo County court formalized charges against Paul Aubin. On Christmas day - police said he was stealing mail and then tried to run over someone in his car. He is facing nine charges - including attempted murder.
Royss Ellis and his daughter Briella face charges in connection to a December 27 shooting.
At last check - police were still searching for the person who actually shot the victim.
During the early morning hours on New Year's day, there was a large fight. Police said shots were fired into the air and two people were stabbed.
Late Wednesday night - officers received a call about an unconscious man on a porch at a house on 9th Street. That man was taken to the hospital but later died.
Police said the unidentified homeless victim had a stab wound in his neck. Early Thursday morning police arrested Justin Gasaway for murder.
While that sounds like a lot - Keen said to get a better look at crime trends you have to take a step back. He told us in the big picture - in 2018 there were six homicides. In 2019 there were two.
"Same thing happened a few years ago where we almost made it a year and then we had a number of events that happened in rapid succession. So it's not unusual that things happen especially around the holidays like this," Keen told us.
Related Content
- Has crime in Terre Haute seen an uptick? The city's police chief says that's not the case
- Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case
- Police investigating series of crimes on Terre Haute's east side
- Local school corporation see an uptick in pneumonia cases
- Shawn Keen selected as new Terre Haute Police Chief
- Jury seated in Terre Haute murder case
- Police investigate shots fired case in Terre Haute
- City council approves appropriations for Terre Haute Police Department
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Terre Haute's new city judge sworn in