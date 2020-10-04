Harvest season kicks off with high expectations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are officially in harvest season across the Wabash Valley and many farmers have high expectations for this year's yield.

The dry weather has played a big role this season.

Many farmers have already started to harvest their crops.

We spoke with Brad Burbrink with Be-N-Ag Farms in Vigo County to see how this season is shaping up for him.

Burbrink says he could have used a little more rain but even with the dry conditions, things are looking great.

"All in all we are very satisfied with the yields and it's always fun to get harvest up and going and be where we are at Today. And being in early October and having a fair amount harvested already is always exciting," said Brad Burbrink of Be-N-Ag Farms.

Be-N-Ag Farms has already harvested up to 25 percent of its fields.

Farmers will be out every day as long as it stays dry.