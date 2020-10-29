Harvest Season in Dry Conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Farmers in the Wabash Valley had to adapt to what mother nature had in-store. However, for one farm, the change worked to their advantage.

October has been unusually dry, and for some farmers, this has been a significant problem.

However, for Brad Burbrink, partner of BE N AG Family Farm, it allowed them to get plenty of work done.

"It's been a great season from the beginning—all the way back from the spring up until today. I mean, we've been blessed with pretty decent weather. Yeah, we could've changed a few things, but all in all, things have been pretty good," said Burbrink.

Although it's been an active harvest season, Burbrink, like many farmers, had been concerned the dry weather would lead to fires.

"Luckily there was never really anything that got too much out of control, but it was always that fear factor of my goodness, its really windy, its really dry, its really dusty today and it was always that fear in the back of your mind that I hope nothing does catch on fire because if it does, its going to go everywhere," Burbrink said.

Recent rain slowed down BE N AG Family Farm, but on the day we came to visit, Burbrink and his family took advantage of a day with no rain.

"The more we get done this evening, it'll just put us a couple of days closer to being finished. We're expecting to be rained out the next couple days," Burbrink explained.

BE N AG Family Farm is looking forward to sunny weather to dry out the crops and get them back in the field.