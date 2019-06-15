Clear

Harsha holds medical round table

The center suggested pregnant women who abuse drugs be required to under go a treatment plan.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Pregnant women who abuse drugs and alcohol may do long-lasting harm to their babies after they're born. It's not a new problem but it's an issue that Harsha Behavioral Center targeted Friday. They held a roundtable discussion. Harsha is a psychiatric hospital for children and adults.

The hospital frequently sees children under the age of 3 who have mental issues due to their mother's drug abuse while pregnant.

One leader we spoke with today says cases like those have tripled since 2008. it's a reason she believes today's discussion was necessary.

"We are producing a whole generation of kids who are going to have a tremendous disability and they will be dependent on the welfare system for the rest of their lives."

