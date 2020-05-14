Clear

Harsha Behavioral Center reports 13 positive cases of COVID-19

The Vigo County Joint Information Center has reported 101 cases of COVID-19. 13 of those cases come from the Harsha Behavioral Center.

Posted: May 14, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- 11 staff members and two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Harsha Behavioral Center in Terre Haute.

We emailed Holly Near, the Chief Administrative Officer with Harsha Behavioral Center.

Near wrote they confirmed these cases on Thursday.

She told us staff immediately went into action to try to prevent any potential spread.

Any communal space that wasn't a necessity has been closed, like the dining hall.

Near also said interaction has been cut back between staff members and patients for social distancing.

She said, quote: "We are in daily consultation with the Vigo County Department of Health. We will not be accepting new patients for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. Those able to work remotely have been encouraged to do so we will start fresh after two weeks."

Near says patients who have tested positive are receiving medical attention elsewhere and employees who tested positive aren't on the campus grounds.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25473

Reported Deaths: 1619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7703440
Lake2588132
Cass15444
Hendricks98956
Hamilton96084
Allen87760
St. Joseph85728
Johnson83891
Elkhart54921
Madison52757
Clark39427
Bartholomew37027
Porter3639
LaPorte34012
Jackson2991
Hancock27620
Shelby27318
Tippecanoe2612
Howard2589
Floyd24631
Boone23531
Delaware23019
Morgan22412
Decatur21530
Vanderburgh1942
White1652
Harrison16513
Dearborn15417
Grant15317
Greene15117
Montgomery1479
Monroe14510
Noble14217
Warrick13320
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11818
Clinton1111
Jennings1084
Franklin1067
Ripley1056
Henry972
Putnam925
Scott892
Vigo866
Carroll732
Newton689
Wabash672
Dubois662
Steuben642
Wayne565
Daviess5615
Washington491
Kosciusko481
LaGrange412
Jasper401
Fayette394
Fulton371
Marshall371
Rush372
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Randolph263
Starke242
DeKalb241
Clay241
Whitley231
Knox220
Jay220
Sullivan220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Benton170
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0137

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 84694

Reported Deaths: 3792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook564062589
Lake5758194
DuPage5244271
Will3973214
Kane374498
Winnebago120832
McHenry104956
St. Clair73759
Kankakee60731
Rock Island53817
Kendall49615
Madison44935
Champaign3186
Sangamon27923
Boone25313
Randolph2273
DeKalb2112
Jackson17110
Ogle1602
Macon15116
Peoria1486
Clinton14213
McLean1273
Stephenson1180
LaSalle1115
Whiteside1108
Union1051
Warren1050
Iroquois1013
Jefferson9716
Out of IL821
Monroe8111
Knox790
Lee700
Cass620
Coles622
Grundy621
Henry610
Tazewell593
McDonough542
Williamson521
Marion470
Unassigned461
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan331
Pulaski310
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jo Daviess191
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Franklin120
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Logan110
Bond101
Shelby101
Wayne100
Brown90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Cumberland70
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Fulton40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
