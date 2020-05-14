Harsha Behavioral Center reports 13 positive cases of COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- 11 staff members and two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Harsha Behavioral Center in Terre Haute.

We emailed Holly Near, the Chief Administrative Officer with Harsha Behavioral Center.

Near wrote they confirmed these cases on Thursday.

She told us staff immediately went into action to try to prevent any potential spread.

Any communal space that wasn't a necessity has been closed, like the dining hall.

Near also said interaction has been cut back between staff members and patients for social distancing.

She said, quote: "We are in daily consultation with the Vigo County Department of Health. We will not be accepting new patients for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. Those able to work remotely have been encouraged to do so we will start fresh after two weeks."

Near says patients who have tested positive are receiving medical attention elsewhere and employees who tested positive aren't on the campus grounds.