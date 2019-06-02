Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Harry Potter fans can soon go four books deeper into the world of wizarding.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

(CNN) -- Harry Potter fans can soon go four books deeper into the world of wizarding.

Pottermore Publishing plans to release a series of short, non-fiction e-books exploring the "traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series."

The collection is framed around various Hogwarts lessons. Where did the idea for the individualized guardians of the Patronus charm come from? Perhaps a book on charms and defense against the dark will have the answers.

The series will also feature line drawings from artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The first titles -- "A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts" and "A Journey Through Potions and Herbology" -- will be published on June 27.

A release date has not yet been announced for "A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy" and "A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures."

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the release of the first book in J.K. Rowling's popular fantasy series.

In two decades, half a billion Harry Potter books have been sold and the series has been translated into 80 languages, according to the series' official site.

The book series has led to films, theme parks and a Broadway musical. Rowling launched Pottermore.com in 2011 as Harry Potter's official web home and a digital interactive site for fans. The publishing arm produces Potter-related e-books and audiobooks.

With the release of four new e-books fans will have no shortage of ways to continue to immerse themselves in witchcraft and wizardry.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to clarify the number of Harry Potter books sold worldwide.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Cooler conditions to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermilion vs. Scecina

Image

A view from above: Field Sculpture Wars

Image

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Image

North V falls at semi-state

Image

SV softball falls at semi-state

Image

RP season ends in regional

Image

South Vermillion advances to regional final

Image

Lincoln blanks Memorial

Image

Barr-Reeve walks off in regional semi

Image

Big House Breakout

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle